OnePlus 12R New Storage Variant Launched In India; Check Price, Bank Offers And Avaialablity

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched the new variant of its OnePlus 12R smartphone in India, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Notably, the company originally launched the 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB models in the country earlier this year. The OnePlus 12R is available in Black, Iron Grey, or Cool Blue colour options.

The OnePlus 12R with the new variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 42,999. The smartphone will be available via the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline outlets.

Meanwhile, the previous OnePlus 12R with 8GB/128GB storage model is priced at Rs 39,999, and the 16GB RAM and 256GB version is priced at Rs 45,999. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has also announced a bunch of launch and bank offers for the new OnePlus 12R 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Vs Lava Blaze Curve 5G Vie for Top Spot In Rs 20,000 Segment!)

OnePlus 12R Bank And Launch Offers On New Variant

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 with ICICI Bank Credit and OneCard. There is also an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 and an additional Rs 1,000 bonus when upgrading from a OnePlus Nord phone.

For the new variant of OnePlus 12R 8GB + 256GB, customers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 when using ICICI Bank Credit Card or OneCard. Customers can also opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000, resulting in an effective discount of Rs 4,000.

Additionally, there is an extra exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 when upgrading from a OnePlus Nord phone. For a limited time, select customers will also receive free OnePlus Buds Z2 worth Rs 4,999 with the OnePlus 12R purchase. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G; Battle For Best Buy in Rs 20,000 Segment)

OnePlus 12R Specifications

The newly-launched smartphone features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The triple rear camera setup of the OnePlus 12R includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front camera.

The OnePlus 12R runs on the latest Android 14 operating system, complemented by Oxygen OS. It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging, marking the largest-ever battery in a OnePlus smartphone.

The latest handset runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the OnePlus 12R smartphone offers IP64 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a USB Type-C port.