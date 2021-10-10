OnePlus 9RT features will be similar to OnePlus 9, 9 Pro. Details here

New Delhi: The specifications for the OnePlus 9RT have been confirmed. On October 13, the company will reveal the successor to the OnePlus 9R in China. The OnePlus 9RT will steal some specs from the top-end OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, according to the company's newest announcement.

The OnePlus 9RT will be powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The tablet will come with LPDDE5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, according to the manufacturer. There's no word on RAM or storage capacities. However, we should expect the phone to come in at least two configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The phone will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery. It will also enable Warp Charge 65T rapid charging. Finally, the OnePlus 9RT will use an E4 AMOLED display, according to the ccompany. The display size is not confirmed in the teaser post. The OnePlus 9RT, on the other hand, is expected to include a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The phone will also include a 120Hz refresh rate screen, which is predicted. Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Round 2: Best deals on Apple iPhone 11, Galaxy S21 Ultra and more

The phone's design has previously been leaked. The device will have a flat display with a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner, according to the report. A 50MP primary camera sensor has been confirmed for the phone's triple-camera arrangement on the back. The Sony IMX766 50MP sensor featured on the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be used. Also Read: Taking screenshots on iPhone? You can do it without using a button; here's how

According to the leaked information, the OnePlus 9RT would be priced in China between CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs 23,250) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs 34,800). Blue, Dark Black/ Grey, and Silver are the three colour options for the phone. The launch date of the OnePlus 9RT in India is yet to be determined. More information will be released in the coming days.

Live TV

#mute