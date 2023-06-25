OnePlus Nord 3 Price Leaked Online Before Launch; Check Expected RAM, Camera, Processor, More

New Delhi: OnePlus is all set to unveil its latest mid-range smartphone and the sequel to Nord, the 'OnePlus Nord 3', in the Indian market, expectedly in early July. The smartphone has already been listed on Amazon, with the status of 'coming soon,' intensifying the excitement and curiosity among fans about its pricing and specifications.

Now, the prices of two variants of OnePlus Nord 3 have been leaked by tipsterAbhishek Yadav. According to the information shared, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in two configurations: 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage priced at ₹32,999 and 16GB of RAM with 256GB of storage priced at ₹36,999. While these prices are yet to be officially confirmed, the source indicates a 90% certainty.

OnePlus Nord 3 Expected Specifications

Exclusive



OnePlus Nord 3 Indian variant price.

8GB+128GB ₹32,999

16GB+256GB ₹36,999



Source is 90% sure about this I will update if price changes.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord3 pic.twitter.com/DuaF6f0cFE — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 25, 2023

In addition to the leaked pricing, let's take a closer look at the speculated specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3.

OnePlus Nord 3 Display

The device is expected to feature a stunning Fluid AMOLED 6.74 inches display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. The screen is rumoured to offer a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colors. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the OnePlus Nord 3 is set to offer durability and toughness.

OnePlus Nord 3 Android, Processor And Chipset

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 3 is rumored to run on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 on top. Powering the device is said to be the powerful MediaTek MT6983 Dimensity 9000 chipset, built on a 4nm process.

OnePlus Nord 3 Camera

Moving on to the camera setup, the OnePlus Nord 3 is rumored to boast a triple rear camera system. The primary camera is said to be a 50MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, accompanied by secondary cameras of an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Features such as Dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama mode are expected to enhance the photography experience. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera housed in a notch or punch-hole design is anticipated, capturing stunning selfies and supporting features like Auto HDR.

While the official announcement of the OnePlus Nord 3 is still awaited, this leaked information provides an exciting glimpse into what the device might offer. OnePlus enthusiasts and smartphone enthusiasts alike can look forward to a powerful and feature-packed smartphone that aims to deliver a premium experience at a competitive price point.