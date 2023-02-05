OnePlus Pad to Have Magnetic Keyboard and Stylus, Company Confirms; Check Expected Features, Price

New Delhi: The premium smartphone maker OnePlus is all ready to unveil a bunch of new products including flagship smartphone OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad with a magnetic keyboard, OnePlus new ear buds, more. The company will launch all these products on February 7, 2023 in its Cloud 11 event in India. The company has been trying to create a buzz among Indians via giving little insights about the upcoming products in its social media handles. In the latest latest tweet, OnePlus India has revealed that OnePlus Tab, the company’s first tablet, will have a magnetic keyboard ’81 Pro’ with support of stylus.

OnePlus Tab Features

In the latest new video teaser, OnePlus has revealed the design of the upcoming tablet. It hints that OnePlus Pad will be available in a green colour option with OnePlus branding on the back. However, it is expected to be available in more colour variants. It will feature a single rear camera and an LED flash.

OnePlus Pad Expected Specs, Price

An 11.6-inch screen is anticipated for OnePlus' first tablet. According to the renderings, it will have a metal unibody construction. When it comes to the OnePlus Pad's specifications, the firm has been quite quiet. On the right edge of the tablet, the volume controls are anticipated to be located. It is anticipated that the tablet will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

Price-wise, the tablet is probably going to cost CNY 2,999 in China (approx Rs 34,500). At the event, OnePlus is also anticipated to unveil the OnePlus 11 5G, which will reportedly have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 50MP triple-camera configuration, and all of the aforementioned features.

The Company has moreover declared that it will be accessible for pre-order on Amazon starting on February 7. The OnePlus 11R 5G is a different smartphone that will undoubtedly launch on the same day. It is anticipated to have a 5,000 mAh battery that enables 100W fast charging, a 50MP triple back camera array, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.