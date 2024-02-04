Online Promises Turn Sour: Navi Mumbai Man Duped Of Rs 10.13 Lakh In High-Return Scam

New Delhi: A 37-year-old man from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, fell victim to an online scam, losing Rs 10.13 lakh. The cyber police station in Navi Mumbai has taken action by registering a case against four individuals involved. The fraudsters contacted the victim, a resident of Old Panvel, between January 16 and 27.

They tempted him with the promise of high returns for completing some online prepaid tasks. The victim, trusting the offer, followed the links provided, completed the tasks, and made payments totaling Rs 10,13,005 into specified bank accounts and UPI IDs.

Unfortunately, after completing the tasks, the victim neither received the promised returns nor got his money refunded. When he questioned the accused about the payment, they avoided giving clear answers.

Frustrated, the victim filed a police complaint, leading to the registration of a case against the four individuals under sections 419, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, related to cheating and common intention.