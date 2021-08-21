हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Own a vehicle? Google shuts down THIS app for you

Google`s confirmation came at a time when users were seeing a message in the `Android Auto for Phone Screens` app.

Own a vehicle? Google shuts down THIS app for you

Tech giant Google has now sent a confirmation where it has announced that it is shutting down the standalone `Android Auto for Phone Screens` app with Android 12.

Instead, anyone who wants a driving-friendly interface for their Android phone should use the Google Assistant driving mode, which is available within Google Maps, or the native Android Auto interface available in select cars.

"For those who use them on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode," Google said in a statement.

"Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be a built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time, the company said, adding that the experience isn't changing for anyone using Android Auto in compatible cars.

Google`s confirmation came at a time when users were seeing a message in the `Android Auto for Phone Screens` app that said the service is "now only available for car screens" and pointed phone users towards Google Assistant driving mode as a replacement.

Meanwhile, a report revealed that the `Android Auto for Phone Screens` app now says it's incompatible with Pixel devices running Android 12.

