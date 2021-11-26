हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PUBG: New State game to offer exclusive content for Indian fans

Krafton is also teaming up with Sony Music India to bring their latest chartbuster song "Bad Boy x Bad Girl" by Pop icon Badshah to PUBG: New State.

PUBG: New State game to offer exclusive content for Indian fans

New Delhi: In a bid to empower its PUBG: New State players, South Korean game developed Krafton on Friday launched slew of collaborations and exclusive content in India.

Krafton is also teaming up with Sony Music India to bring their latest chartbuster song "Bad Boy x Bad Girl" by Pop icon Badshah to PUBG: New State.

"This partnership marks a first of many upcoming collaborations of Indian Pop music with Krafton's mobile battle royale title," the company said in a statement.

"As a part of this partnership, the hit party song "Bad Boy x Bad Girl" by Badshah featuring will be used in content sponsored by Krafton, including streams, promo videos and more," it added.

As a part of this collaboration, Krafton will be partnering with popular rapper Raftaar. The company announced the launch of a web series titled New State Chronicles featuring popular Indian celebrities and influencers.

Recently, PUBG: New State crossed an impressive one crore downloads on Google Play Store.

Prior to its release, the game had already garnered a whopping 40 million pre registrations on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

Developed by PUBG Studios, PUBG: New State is a free-to-play next-generation mobile game playable in 17 different languages.

PUBG: New StatePUBGKraftonPUBG India
