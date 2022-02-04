PUBG owner Krafton makes its first investment in THIS Indian company

New Delhi: Krafton, the creator of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), is investing big on the Indian gaming environment. Nautilus Mobile, a game developer, has received a $5.4 million investment from the firm. Pune, Maharashtra, is the location of the Indian studio. The Indian company is a sports game developer focusing in Indian sports.

Nautilus Mobile is an Indian sports game developer that creates and sells cricket game brands. It was founded in 2013. Real Cricket is the company's flagship game at the moment. According to a statement released by Krafton, the game developer has over 100 million downloads worldwide and over 10 million monthly active players. It's also billed as the most popular cricket game on the planet. JetSynthesys, an Indian digital entertainment technology company, announced plans to acquire 100% of Nautilus Mobile in 2020 to expand its cricket esports business.

This would be Krafton's first investment in a game developer based in India. "Krafton has continued to invest in contributing to the development of India's digital ecosystem, and will continue to extend its direct investments in the gaming business," the studio said in a statement.

"As pandemic accelerate the development of the Indian mobile gaming market, we are pleased to be able to accelerate the future of Nautilus Mobile through this investment acquisition," said Rajan Navani, President of Nautilus Mobile. "The goal is to expand Nautilus Mobile's gaming portfolio through collaboration with Crafton, which has played a key role in the global mobile gaming industry."

"Nautilus Mobile is a proven game company that has successfully built cricket games and gained a highly engaged community on that basis," said Hyun-il Son, CEO of Krafton. "Both companies will do everything they can to achieve their shared goal of providing a differentiated sports gaming experience for Indian users."

Krafton has declared that it is looking into expanding its company and investing in new areas, including India. The business spent $80 million in Indian IT companies in 2021 alone, including eSports company Nordwin Gaming, game streaming platform Loco, and others.

