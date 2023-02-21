topStoriesenglish2575677
NewsTechnology
QUALCOMM

Qualcomm's Most Powerful & Advanced Chip 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3' may Launch in This Month

Last month, it was reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will manufacture the majority of Qualcomm`s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 01:45 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Qualcomm's Most Powerful & Advanced Chip 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3' may Launch in This Month

New Delhi: The information came from a known leaker on Weibo which mentioned that Qualcomm`s next flagship system-on-chip (SoC) might be released earlier than usual, reports Android Authority. Every year in December, the chip-maker hosts an event in Hawaii to announce the release of its newest chipset. However, in 2022, the company had made its announcement about a month early on November 15.

It is also expected that the new Gen 3 chipset will have a new configuration. Having the codename `Lanai` with the internal model number SM8650, the chipset is likely to have a 1+5+2 core configuration. This new configuration might boost energy efficiency by 20 per cent, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will manufacture the majority of Qualcomm`s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets. The chipsets are expected to be sourced from both Samsung and TSMC to reduce manufacturing costs. However, TSMC is likely to manufacture the majority of chipsets because of the 80 per cent high yield rate of its 3nm process.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'