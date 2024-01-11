Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Camera Features And Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch

New Delhi: The Realme 12 Pro 5G series is set to launch in India this month. Ahead of the launch, the company officially confirmed the camera specifications of the Realme 12 Pro 5G series. The lineup will include a Realme 12 Pro and a Realme 12 Pro+ model under the hood. Both smartphones are set to debut with the telephoto lens. These variants will be the successors to the Realme 11 series.

Notably, the Realme 12 Pro series is the first Realme phone in India in four years to have a periscope camera, the last one being the Realme X3 SuperZoom in 2020.

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Camera Specifications

The line-up is set to boast an impressive camera setup, notably highlighted by the largest OV64B periscope telephoto sensor with a 1/2-inch size. This cutting-edge feature promises enhanced telephoto capabilities, contributing to an advanced imaging experience. (Also Read: Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra Launched In These Colour Options, Check Specs and Price)

Furthermore, the series will introduce a 3X Portrait Mode characterized by a 71mm golden portrait focal length. This innovation is designed to produce a naturally shallow depth of field, particularly well-suited for capturing striking portraits with a captivating background blur.

At the heart of the Realme 12 Pro series is its main camera, featuring the Sony IMX890 1/1.56” sensor. Equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an impressive f/1.8 aperture, this 50MP sensor underscores the commitment to high-quality imaging. The incorporation of OIS ensures stable and shake-free images, while the wide aperture enhances low-light performance, collectively elevating the overall photographic capabilities of the Realme 12 Pro series. (Also Read: Moto G34 5G launched in India With Three Colour Options, Check Specs, Price And More)

Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Design

The company has also revealed the design of the Submarine Blue version of a Realme 12 Pro series smartphone after collaborating with watch design master Ollivier Saveo. The lineup will feature a CNC-cut golden fluted bezel, polished sunburst dial, premium vegan leather, and a 3D jubilee bracelet.

