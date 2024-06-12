Realme Narzo 70x 5G New RAM Variant Launched In India; Check Specs, Price And Discount Offer

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched the new variant of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The company has rolled out the new 8GB+128GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 14,999.

The smartphone runs Realme UI 5.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. It is available in Forest Green and Ice Blue colour options.

Discount On Realme Narzo 70x 5G New Variant:

Consumers can apply a coupon of Rs 2,000. After applying a coupon, the smartphone's price is down to Rs 12,999 for a limited time. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via the company’s official website and Amazon. (Also Read: Xiaomi 14 CIVI Smartphone Launched In India With Free YouTube Premium Subscription; Check Specs, Price)

To recall, The Narzo 70x debuted with options of 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB configurations, with price tags of Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,499, respectively.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G Specifications:

The smartphone sports a large display of 6.72 inches with an IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also offers a brightness mode of 950 nits. The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and loaded with a 5000mAh battery which is further supported by a 45W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G smartphone features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP camera on the front. (Also Read: HMD 105 and HMD 110 Feature Phones Launched In India With Built-In UPI Feature; Check Specs, Price)

Notably, the company claims that the Realme Narzo 70x 5G smartphone will get three years of security updates and two years of OS updates. In this price segment, the Realme Narzo 70x competes with the recently launched Moto G64 and Redmi 13C 5G.