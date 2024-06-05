Advertisement
NewsTechnology
REALME

Realme Narzo N63 Smartphone Launched In India With 50MP AI-Backed Camera; Check Specs, Price

Consumers can purchase the Realme Narzo N63 smartphone via the company’s online channel and Amazon. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 06:38 PM IST|Source:
Realme Narzo N63 Smartphone Launched In India With 50MP AI-Backed Camera; Check Specs, Price Image Credit: Realme (Official Website)

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has rolled out the Realme Narzo N63 smartphone in the Indian market. The handset was launched after it was introduced as the Realme C63 in some markets as Realme C63 last month. 

The Realme Narzo N63 smartphone is the new 4G phone in India. It will go on sale from June 10 to June 14 and offers a limited-time discount of Rs 500 on both variants. The handset is offered in two colour options: Twilight Purple and Leather Blue. 

Realme Narzo N63 Storage And Price: 

The handset comes in two storage variants 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. The price of both the variants is Rs 8,499 and Rs 8,999, respectively. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via the company’s online channel and Amazon. 

Realme Narzo N63 Specifications: 

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch water drop notch display and a dynamic 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T612 processor paired with the Arm-G57 GPU. The newly-launched smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

It is important to note that the RAM capacity of the Realme Narzo N63 can be virtually expanded by another 4GB for a total of 8GB. 

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo N63 smartphone features a single 50MP AI sensor on the rear camera setup. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter on the front. The camera setup includes features like AI Boost for clearer photo details.  

The IP54-rated smartphone packs with a TUV Rheinland Safe fast-charging system certification and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

