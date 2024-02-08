Redmi A3 Launch Date Confirmed In India, Check Expected Specs, Colours, Camera And More

New Delhi: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is set to launch its budget smartphone 'Redmi A3' on Valentine's Day, which is February 14th, in India. Along with the reveal of the launch date, the brand has a microsite detailing some of the expected specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Redmi A3 will be a follow-up to last year’s Redmi A2, which was launched in May 2023.

As we all know, Chinese smartphone makers usually offer a "Plus" model for these devices, but it isn’t immediately clear if the Redmi A3 will have a Redmi A3 Plus variant as well. Moreover, the Redmi A3 is likely to come in three colour options: Green, Blue, and Black. (Also Read: Xiaomi 14 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Price, Specs, Camera And More)

Let's uncover the expected key specifications of the Redmi A3 Smartphone

Redmi A3 Display

The device features a 6.71-inch HD+ display, offering a resolution of 1,600×720 pixels along with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It ensures clarity with 400 nits of peak brightness and durability with Gorilla Glass protection.

Redmi A3 Processor

The upcoming smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC processor, delivering reliable performance.

Redmi A3 Memory

The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM paired with 6GB of virtual memory, alongside ample storage space of 128GB eMMC 5.1.

Redmi A3 Software

The smartphone is likely to operate on Android 13 Go out of the box. (Also Read: Realme Offers Valentine's Day Sale on Amazon; Announces Deals On Narzo Series; Check Bank Offers, Coupons)

Redmi A3 Camera

The smartphone houses a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter.

Redmi A3 Battery

The device is equipped with a substantial 5000mAh battery, supported by 10W USB-C charging for extended usage without frequent recharging.