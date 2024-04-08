Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G With Android 14 Launched In India; Check Price And Storage Variants

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung has launched its latest smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M15 5G, in India. The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G will come in Denim Black and Light Green shades colour options. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G comes in Blue Topaz, Celestine Blue, and Stone Grey colour options.

Samsung promises four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates on both smartphones. Notably, consumers can purchase the smartphone from Amazon India starting today i.e. Monday, April 8.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Storage And Price:

The smartphone comes in three variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. For the base 8GB+128GB, the handset is priced at Rs 26,999. The 8GB+256GB storage model is cost Rs 29,999, while the 12GB+256GB carries a price tag of Rs 32,999. (Also Read: Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Offers For Early Birds)

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Storage And Price:

The smartphone comes in two variants: 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. For 4GB+128GB storage variant, the phone is priced at Rs 13,499, while the 6GB+128GB model carries a price tag of Rs 14,999. It is important to note that, the company is offering a 25W charger with the Galaxy M15 for free once you add it to your cart separately on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a dazzling 1000 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor and runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

In the camera department, the smartphone houses a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For stunning selfies and video calls, there's a 50MP front shooter.

The smartphone also features a Nightography, AI-powered Image Clipper, and Object Eraser to elevate the photography experience. (Also Read: Nothing Set To Launch Nothing Ear And Nothing Ear (a) Earbuds In India; Check Date)

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a vibrant 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, it features a 13MP front camera, ensuring clear and sharp images.

The smartphone is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery capacity and 25W fast charging support, users can stay connected for extended periods without worrying about battery life. It runs on the Android 14-based One UI 6.1.