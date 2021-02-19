Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series now available in ‘Mystic Blue’ colour in India

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has added a new colour option of the Galaxy Tab S7 series for the Indian market. With the colour being ‘Mystic Blue’ Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ comes with the latest One UI 3 update.

Earlier, both the tabs were available in four colours including Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic Silver. Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs 63,999, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 71,999.

Currently available for purchase on Samsung.com and retail stores, Samsung is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on the Galaxy Tab S7 series for HDFC Bank customers and a further discount of Rs 10,000 on the keyboard cover, and Rs 7,000 on the Galaxy Buds+.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. Meanwhile, Galaxy Tab S7+ has a bigger 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800x1752 pixels. Both tablets offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. Galaxy Tab S7 series runs on Android 10 and are powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

In terms of selfies and videos, Galaxy Tab S7 series comes with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP ultra-wide angle sensor at the back, and an 8 MP sensor in the front. Galaxy Tab S7 packs an 8,000mAh battery, while the Tab S7+ comes with a larger 10,090mAh battery.