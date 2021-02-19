हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung tabs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series now available in ‘Mystic Blue’ colour in India

Currently available for purchase on Samsung.com and retail stores, Samsung is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on the Galaxy Tab S7 series for HDFC Bank customers and a further discount of Rs 10,000 on the keyboard cover, and Rs 7,000 on the Galaxy Buds+.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series now available in ‘Mystic Blue’ colour in India

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has added a new colour option of the Galaxy Tab S7 series for the Indian market.  With the colour being ‘Mystic Blue’ Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ comes with the latest One UI 3 update.

Earlier, both the tabs were available in four colours including Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic Silver. Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs 63,999, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 71,999.

Currently available for purchase on Samsung.com and retail stores, Samsung is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on the Galaxy Tab S7 series for HDFC Bank customers and a further discount of Rs 10,000 on the keyboard cover, and Rs 7,000 on the Galaxy Buds+.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. Meanwhile, Galaxy Tab S7+ has a bigger 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800x1752 pixels. Both tablets offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. Galaxy Tab S7 series runs on Android 10 and are powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

In terms of selfies and videos, Galaxy Tab S7 series comes with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP ultra-wide angle sensor at the back, and an 8 MP sensor in the front. Galaxy Tab S7 packs an 8,000mAh battery, while the Tab S7+ comes with a larger 10,090mAh battery. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samsung tabsSamsung Galaxy Tab S7+Samsung Galaxy Tab S7Samsung
Next
Story

Apple lobbies for India incentives as it plans iPad assembly

Must Watch

PT9M23S

West Bengal: Naxalbari, where Naxalism started; The new generation will change its fate