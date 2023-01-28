topStoriesenglish2566660
SAMSUNG

Samsung to Launch Five Galaxy Book 3 on Feb 1: Here's What to Expect

New Delhi: During this year's Unpacked event on February 1, South Korean tech giant Samsung is scheduled to introduce its Galaxy Book3 series along with the eagerly anticipated Galaxy S23 lineup. The Samsung laptop family will reportedly include five models this year, with the Ultra serving as the flagship, according to a report by the tech news website GSM Arena.

The Book3 Ultra has been discussed before, and the business has practically confirmed it. However, this report provides some important specs, and it appears to be a high-end smartphone of some real quality. (Also Read: Google Layoffs: Employee Takes leave to Care for his Mother With Terminal Cancer, Company Abruptly Fired him)

A 16-inch 2880 x 1800p AMOLED screen, a 13th generation Intel Core i9 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 storage, and a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU are all anticipated to be included. (Also Read: Google Layoffs 2023: HR Fired From Company While Interviewing a New Candidate to Hire for Job Role)

All of this equipment is reportedly powered by a 76Wh battery, and the laptop includes a 136W charger. It is astonishing for a 16" laptop that all of stuff can fit inside a 1.8 kilogramme body that is only 17mm thick at its thickest point. A S Pen holster is also mentioned in the report, however it hasn't been verified yet.

The Book3 Pro, on the other hand, is available in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch, and features either a Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processor along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

The Pro will rely on the built-in Iris Xe graphics, unlike the Ultra. According to GSM Arena, the 14-inch model will have a 63Wh battery, while the 16-inch model reportedly has the same 76Wh cell as the Ultra.

(With ANI inputs)

