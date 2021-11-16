Samsung unveils Android 12-driven One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 series

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics on Monday announced the official launch of One UI 4 that will roll out first on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The update is based on Android 12 and adds new theming options, keyboard tweaks and privacy settings.

One UI 4 will be available on the Galaxy S21 series starting November 15 and will soon become available on previous Galaxy S and Note series as well as Galaxy Z series, A series and tablets.

"One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customization and privacy features. But we won't stop there. Soon, other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update, enabling a more seamless experience across our entire ecosystem," said Janghyun Yoon, EVP and Head of Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung.

With a whole host of new Colour Palettes to choose from, you can alter the look and feel of everything from your home screen to icons, menu, button and background.

"You can even more effortlessly express yourself with a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs and stickers available directly from your keyboard," the company said.

On the data security front, One UI 4 alerts you when an app is attempting to access your camera or microphone, and offers a new privacy dashboard that brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place.

