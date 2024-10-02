Advertisement
Snapchat Rolls Out Footsteps Feature For iOS Users To Maintain Travel Diary; How To Clear Footsteps Data On iPhone

Snapchat New Feature: Footsteps allows users to share a custom sticker with friends. However, the company has yet to announce when the feature will be available for Android users. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Snapchat Rolls Out Footsteps Feature For iOS Users To Maintain Travel Diary; How To Clear Footsteps Data On iPhone File Photo

Snapchat New Feature: Snapchat, the widely-used photo-sharing platform, has launched a new feature called "Footsteps" for iOS users. However, according to reports, the company has yet to announce when the feature will be available for Android users.

The new feature is previously available to only Snapchat+ subscribers. It allows users to track their travel history on the Snap Map. It not only shows the countries you’ve visited but also logs how much of each area you’ve explored. The company notes that these calculations are based on where you took Snaps, so they will be accurate only if you frequently use the app.

In addition to location tracking, Footsteps allows users to share a custom sticker with friends. However, it won’t function if Ghost Mode is enabled, which prevents the app from sharing your location with others.

When you use Footsteps for the first time, it will track your past trips using Snaps stored in Memories, but moving forward, it will rely on location data instead. Although tracking your travel history might raise privacy concerns, Snapchat emphasizes that Footsteps are only visible to you unless you decide to share them.

How To Footsteps Data On iPhone?

Step 1: Go to your Profile and tap on the Settings option to open it.

Step 2: Scroll down until you find the Account Actions section and tap on Map.

Step 3: In the Map settings, look for the option Save new Footsteps as my location updates on the map.

Step 4: Toggle this option off to turn off the Footsteps feature.

Step 5: To clear your existing Footsteps data, tap on Clear Footsteps History within the same settings. 

At the Snap Partner Summit 2024 last week, the instant messaging platform announced several major updates, including the integration of the Gemini large language model (LLM) into My AI and the unveiling of the fifth-generation Snap Spectacles.

