New Delhi: Fake iPhone 14 cases have appeared online, despite the fact that the phone's release date is still more than a month away.

If rumours are true, the iPhone 14 series will be released in less than a month. Apple enthusiasts are eager to see what the new iPhone flagship will bring to the table. Meanwhile, rumours and leaks are increasing the level of excitement. This time, a new leak reveals that counterfeit iPhone 14 cases have appeared online, imitating official Apple accessories. Interestingly, these iPhone 14 cases are already on the market in China, and they could be a sneak peek at the final design of the iPhone 14. The strange thing is that the fake cases have been distributed despite the fact that the official iPhone 14 launch is still more than a month away.

Majin Bu, a tipster, shared an image of the cases, which look exactly like the official Apple silicone cases depicting the rumoured models - the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, while the other two depict the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max and the newcomer iPhone 14 Max. Yes, the most recent leak appears to confirm that the new iPhone 14 Max will replace the iPhone 14 mini this year. However, be wary of these iPhone 14 case knockoffs, as genuine Apple silicone cases include MagSafe and are no longer available in a transparent plastic shell.

This is not the first time that iPhone 14 fake cases have made headlines. Previously, in another leak, tipster "DuanRui" shared one such case for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, demonstrating the size of the rear camera module. According to the leaked images, the most highly specced iPhone 14 Pro Max may have a larger camera island than the Pro version, indicating new camera hardware for the 14 Pro Max. This confirms previous rumours that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will include a higher-resolution 48MP camera. The fake Chinese cases indicate that accessory manufacturers are now certain about the final design of the latest iPhone flagship.