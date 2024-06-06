Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G Get AI Assistant In India; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Handset maker Tecno is rolling out an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Ella-GPT for the Tecno Camon 30 5G series in India. The series includes Tecno Camon 30 5G And Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G which was launched in India last month.

Notably, the first artificial intelligence (AI) assistant made its debut with the Phantom V Flip 5G smartphone to enhance the user experience. Tecno's Ella-GPT lets users generate prompt responses, perform real-time translations, brainstorm ideas as well as manage daily activities.

It is important to note that Ella-GPT supports more than 70 languages and also accepts voice as input. The Tecno Camon 30 5G And Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G already offer two generative AI features - Ask AI and AI Generate. '

The Ask AI chatbot can enhance usability and productivity by generating sentences to complete a text and checking for grammar errors. On the other hand, the AI Generate function within the Notepad app allows users to transform random strokes into intricate sketches and create detailed images from basic outlines. (Also Read: NoiseFit Origin Smartwatch Launched In India With More Than 100 Watch Faces For Rs 6,499; Check Specs And Other Features)

Tecno Camon 30 5G And Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Price And Storage Variants

The Tecno Camon 30 5G smartphone comes in two variants: 8GB+256GB RAM and 12GB+256GB. Meanwhile, the Camon 30 Premier 5G is available in a 12GB+512GB storage model. For the 8GB+256GB RAM storage model, the Tecno Camon 30 5G is priced at Rs 22,999. The 12GB+256GB carries a price tag of Rs. 26,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB+512GB is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 12GB+512GB storage model.

Tecno Camon 30 5G And Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Specifications:

The Tecno Camon 30 5G smartphone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 6nm Dimensity 7020 chip. Meanwhile, the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G sports a 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen that also refreshes at 120Hz, and packs with a 4nm Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chip.

In the camera department, both the Camon 30 5G series are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Camon 30 Premier 5G features a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (3x optical), and 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle cameras. For selfies and video chats, both models have a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. (Also Read: OnePlus Community Sale Offers: Massive Discount On OnePlus 12 Series, OnePlus Nord CE4 And More)

For connectivity, both smartphones support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port. The Tecno Camon 30 5G series is equipped with an IR blaster to control compatible appliances and electronics. For security, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner on both devices.