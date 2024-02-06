Viral Video: Man Driving Tesla Cybertruck Wearing VR Headset, Raises Safety Concerns

New Delhi: On social media platforms, a video is going viral showing a man riding a Tesla Cybertruck while wearing what appeared to be Apple's newly launched Virtual Reality (VR) Vision Pro headset. This video has sparked safety concerns for the US government.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared the video on X platform on Monday. Buttigieg asserted that human drivers must maintain unwavering vigilance at all times, regardless of the advanced driver assistance systems equipped in their vehicles, be it semi or fully autonomous driving technologies.

Adding Further, Buttigieg wrote " "Reminder - ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times". (Also Read: Apple Vision Pro: Here's List Of Features That Will Blow Your Mind!)

In the video, which has more than 24 million views, the Tesla driver appears to be waving his hands to manage a VR field. To recall, Apple unveiled its Vision Pro headset, capable of merging three-dimensional digital imagery with real-world surroundings. However, the company has strongly said that it is unsafe to use this VR headset while operating a moving vehicle. (Also Read: Realme Offers Valentine's Day Sale on Amazon; Announces Deals On Narzo Series; Check Bank Offers, Coupons)

In the user guide of the Vision Pro headset, Apple mentioned that "Never use the device while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety."

