Vivo Fold 3 Pro Foldable Smartphone Launched In India With Advanced AI Features; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Vivo has launched its first foldable smartphone in India, the Vivo Fold 3 Pro. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and paired with a secondary V3 chip. The phone is equipped with integrated artificial intelligence features powered by Google’s Gemini AI models.

The company promises that the foldable smartphone to get 3 OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The Vivo Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone runs on the Android 14 operating system along with a FunTouch OS custom user interface on top of it. The newly launched smartphone is the thinnest Fold Phone in India at just 11.2mm when closed and 5.2mm when opened.

Vivo Fold 3 Pro Price And Sale Date:

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone in India starts at Rs 1,59,999 for the sole 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The foldable smartphone is now available for pre-booking on Vivo India’s website, Flipkart and Amazon India, and at select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. The sales for the new foldable phone start from June 13. (Also Read: Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier 5G Get AI Assistant In India; Check Specs, Price)

Vivo Fold 3 Pro Offers:

In the Online offers, consumers can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 15,000 on SBI and HDFC cards. There is also no-cost EMI up to 24 months along with a Rs 10,000 additional exchange bonus. The company is also offering free one-time screen replacement for their buyers.

In the offline offers, consumers can enjoy a 10% discount on a wider range of bank cards. There is also a free one-time screen replacement and Rs 10,000 trade-in bonus from any older X series phone (V-Upgrade). The company also offers Wireless charger 2.0 worth Rs. 5,999. The charger will be available from June 17 through the Vivo E-store and offline channels.

Vivo Fold 3 Pro Specifications:

The foldable smartphone features a 6.53-inch AMOLED LTPO cover display with Dolby Vision and packs an 8.03-inch 2K E7 AMOLED display when unfolded. It is loaded with a 5,700mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In the camera department, the Vivo Fold 3 Pro features a 50 MP primary camera, 50 MP ultra wide-angle camera and 64 MP ZEISS Telephoto camera. For selfies and video chats, the inner and outer screens have 32-megapixel cameras. (Also Read: Realme Narzo N63 Smartphone Launched In India With 50MP AI-Backed Camera; Check Specs, Price)

For connectivity, The IPX8-rated smartphone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port.