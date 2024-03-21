Vivo T3 5G With Triple Camera Setup Launched In India; Check Specs, Price And Launch Offers

New Delhi: Vivo has launched the company's latest smartphone Vivo T3 5G in India after rolling out the V30 series. The newly launched smartphone is the successor to Vivo T2 which was launched last year in India. It is also claimed to be the fastest phone in the segment and have scored 7.34L points in the AnTuTu benchmarking.

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The company has promised 2 years of OS updates and three years of monthly security patches. The phone is available for purchase via Vivo India e-store and Flipkart. It will go on sale starting from March 27. The vivo T3 5G smartphone comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake colour options.

Vivo T3 5G Price:

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone comes with two storage options: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The base model with 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 19,999. The 8GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 21,999. The price of the Vivo T3 5G is the same as the iQOO Z9 smartphone.

Vivo T3 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate and impressive 1800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash charge technology for fast charging capabilities.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup. It includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS and Super Night Mode, a 2MP bokeh camera, and a Flicker sensor for enhanced photography. For selfies and video chats, there is 16MP shooter at the front.

The smartphone also comes with IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.