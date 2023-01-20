New Delhi: Twitter is bringing changes to make community notes more prominent on the platform. Soon if the users have replied, liked or retweeted something subsequently corrected by community, so you will get a notification regarding it. Community Notes has announced the new update in its official Twitter handle. This will boost the impact of contributors’ efforts and help ensure context is shown everywhere it can be helpful.

Elon Musk said Twitter was arguably the least wrong souce of truth on the Intenet, but still a long way to go. He further said that enabling community notes to operate at very large scale and providing maximum transparency about how Twitter works were fundamental to building trust.

Coming soon are notifications if you’ve replied, liked or retweeted something subsequently corrected by community https://t.co/uBSjJxV7Ww — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2023

ALSO READ | Swiggy lays off its 380 employees after town hall meeting

It has started working in the web app and will soon available to iOS and Android platforms. Elon Musk has shared the tweet of the community notes. He tweeted, “Coming soon are notifications if you’ve replied, liked or retweeted something subsequently corrected by community.”

What are community Notes?

As the name mentioned, it is a community of voluntary contributors on Twitter to better-informed and empower people on Twitter to collaboratively add helpful notes to Tweets that might be misleading. In an easy language, they are fact-checkers.

“Contributors are people on Twitter, just like you, who sign up to write and rate ntoes. The more people thatparticipate, the btter the program becomes,” the community notes page mentioned.