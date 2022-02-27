What is Web 3.0 and how it will help users in future? All you need to know

New Delhi: Web 3.0, which is the next avatar of the world of the internet, is a technology that will understand and interpret the concept of data by itself. Smart technology leverages the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain to make real-world human communication to the next level.



The decentralised technology will provide a faster way of communication and an improved way of personalised user experience. Blockchain technology will secure user transactions and information safe and secure.

How is Web 3.0 different from Web 2.0 and Web 1.0?

As we know, Web 1.0 was the read-only version of the internet where people could only read the information on websites. In Web 2.0, users were able to read and write content (text, image or video) on online portals and mobile apps.

But Web 3.0 is going to be much more advanced than the previous two versions of the internet. In Web 3.0, users will be allowed to not just read and write, but also to interact with real world in a virtual iteration. 3D graphics, stores, VR devices and more will be a part of the Web 3.0 world.

How will Web 3.0 benefit users?

One of the major benefits for users in web 3.0 is that they will be compensated for the time spent on the internet – which wasn’t the case with either Web 1.0 or Web 2.0. Users will be allowed to sell data to advertisers.

Moreover, Web 3.0 will provide more accurate and relevant search results to users, thanks to the better understanding and interpretation of data. Users will also enjoy personalised interactions with applications and other users.

The use of technologies such as Blockchain will make their data safe on the web. The technology is being built using open-source software and it's likely that most tools will remain open for developers.

Another area where Web 3.0 will play a major role in the internet of things. You will be able to see a lot more IoT based devices that will make humans much easier in the coming days.

