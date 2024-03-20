What Is WhatsApp Honey Trap Scam? How To Get Out Of It With Ease

New Delhi: WhatsApp plays a crucial part in our digital existence. We use this instant messaging platform to talk to friends and family and even to send money. Unfortunately, now some people use WhatsApp to scam others and steal money. These scams include where scammer uses seduction to capture compromising images or videos of the victim via WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp Honey Trap Scam is a malicious scheme where scammers use the popular messaging platform to deceive and blackmail victims. The scam typically involves befriending individuals and gaining their trust, often through fake profiles or false promises.

Once trust is established, the scammers initiate video calls with the victims. During these calls, they secretly record compromising or intimate moments without the victim's knowledge.

After recording the content, the scammers use it as leverage for blackmail. They threaten to expose the recordings or share them with others unless the victim pays a specified amount of money. This type of scam preys on the victim's fear of humiliation, embarrassment, or harm to extort money. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G; Battle For Best Buy in Rs 20,000 Segment)

In the end, many people have apparently lost large amounts of their money after being tricked by unknown people online.

To protect against such scams, it's crucial to be cautious when interacting with strangers online, avoid sharing sensitive information or engaging in intimate video calls with unknown individuals, and report any suspicious activity or requests to the appropriate authorities or platform administrators promptly.

How To Get Out Of WhatsApp Honey Trap Scam With Ease

Be Skeptical:

If someone you don't know or haven't met in person approaches you romantically on WhatsApp, be cautious. Scammers often use fake profiles and flattering messages to lure victims.

Avoid Sharing Personal Details:

Refrain from sharing sensitive information like your address, financial details, or passwords with someone you met online, especially if the relationship is new.

Verify Identity:

Verify the person's identity before sharing personal information or engaging in intimate conversations. Look for inconsistencies in their story, such as changing details or refusing to video chat.

Report Suspicious Activity:

If you suspect that someone is trying to scam you or if you encounter suspicious behaviour, report the user to WhatsApp immediately.

Use Privacy Settings:

Adjust your privacy settings on WhatsApp to control who can see your profile picture, status updates, and last-seen status. Limiting visibility can help protect your privacy. (Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meta To Activate Elections Operations Centre, Fix AI-Generated Content)