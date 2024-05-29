WhatsApp Update: Users To Soon Get THESE Incredible Features; Details Here

New Delhi: WhatsApp, with more than 2.4 billion active monthly users, is rolling out a new feature which allows users to upload videos and audio clips of up to 60 seconds in the status updates. This feature is currently accessible to select users, with its availability gradually expanding to additional users in the upcoming days, according to reports from WABetaInfo.

Video And Audio Status Updates:

The new feature aims to improve the sharing experience, allowing them to share more moments and stories with their contacts without the constraints of the previous 30-second limit. Notably, the instant messaging platform gave these improvements to some people testing out the beta version on Android through an update called WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.6.

WhatsApp just announced longer status videos and audio clips of up to 60 seconds! pic.twitter.com/qg412bKuJC — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 28, 2024

The anticipated feature also ensures iOS and Android users can benefit from the same ability to share videos of up to 1 minute in length via status updates.

Event Reminders For Community Groups:

Moreover, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature which allow user to set reminders for their events, scheduled for release in a future update of the app. With reminders, community admins can make sure that members keep up with scheduled events and stay involved.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.5: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on an event reminder feature for community group chats, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/SC4TSCYLpS pic.twitter.com/J5s5MNGZl7 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 28, 2024

Users can also set the notification timing whether it’s 30 minutes, 2 hours, or even 1 day before the event for a scheduled event. It is important to note that the community admins will be able to select up to 2 options for notification timing. Notably, this feature is under development and not ready for beta testers, as per Wabetainfo reports.

WhatsApp AI-Powered Images:

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature which may allow users to create AI-generated profile photos on Android based on their interests, personalities, and moods. However, the feature is currently under development.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.4: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a feature to quickly create AI-powered images, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/OTL9LCEWpF pic.twitter.com/kozc1iF1Qj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 28, 2024

According to WABetaInfo reports, the platform is testing an AI Profile Photos feature in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.17 update.