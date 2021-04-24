WhatsApp’s upcoming feature will not allow users to delete chats from linked devices

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been working on a feature called linked device or multi-device support for quite some time which basically enables users to access the messaging platform from multiple devices without their smartphones nearby.

As per the report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp from now on will not allow users to delete chats from linked devices and when a user tries to delete or deletes a chat from the linked devices, it will fail as the messages will not get deleted from other linked devices. Besides that, the messaging platform will not give any option to users to choose if they want to delete the chat from other linked devices.

The image shared by WABetaInfo reveals that when a user decides to delete a chat from one of the linked devices, then WhatsApp will show them a dialog box that will inform users that the chat won’t be deleted from other devices. “Clearing or deleting entire chats will remove messages from this device only. They will not be removed from other devices,” the message in the dialog box reads.

This linked message feature is still under development and will soon be launched.

