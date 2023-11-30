WhatsApp 'Secret Code' Feature: How To Protect Your Sensitive Chats To Be Read By Others

New Delhi: WhatsApp has added an extra layer of protection for users to safeguard sensitive information and chats from others if the user needs to share the phone with someone else. Instant communication app introduced Chat Lock feature earlier to help people protect their sensitive conversations. Now, the extra layer ‘secret code’ that allows setting up a unique password differently from what a user uses to unlock the phone in order to provide full-proof privacy.

The company said that it is rolling out the feature from November 30 onwards and in the coming months will be available globally.

How will it work?

Now, you can have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from your chatlist so that they can be discovered by typing your secret code in the search bar.

How to use the ‘Secret code’ feature?

If that doesn’t suit your needs, you can still choose to have them appear in your chatlist. Whenever there’s a new chat which you want to lock, you can now long press to lock it rather than visiting the chat’s settings.