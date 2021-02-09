WhatsApp to launch multi-device support soon; check the details here

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp, which has been at the receiving end from netizens for its controversial privacy policies is working on another update- multi device support. This will be touted as one of the biggest updates for WhatsApp as it will help in using one account on several devices at the same time. A new feature that will be part of this multi-device support has now been spotted.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.30.16 has brought in a new ‘Log out’ feature which is said to be part of multi-device support, and one can log out from different connected devices using this feature. The video demonstration of the new feature shows the replacement of the ‘delete account’ option on the linked devices interface on WhatsApp.

In terms of its usage, this feature will essentially let users log out from the different devices their WhatsApp account is connected to. The report further states that one can connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account and this limit might change in future and this type doesn’t require an active Internet connection on the main phone as well.

As per the WABetaInfo report, this feature currently works without issues for both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business and it is basically available on the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS but it’s not visible to public beta users yet. WhatsApp is also expected to roll out for Android.

WhatsApp recently revealed that it is working on a new feature called “mention badge” for group chats, it has now been found that the popular messaging app has reportedly initiated the rolling out of a new feature that supports muting videos before sharing them.