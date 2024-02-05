WhatsApp To Roll Out THIS feature For Business Accounts; Details Here

New Delhi: WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, has introduced a new feature for business accounts. This new feature uses the Cloud API to allow business accounts to enhance interaction with their customers. The new feature is termed 'Commands' and can be used after installing the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the 'Commands' feature serves various functions aimed at enhancing communication and user experience. It plays a pivotal role in facilitating faster responses and strengthening more personalized exchanges, thereby contributing to improving overall user interaction.

Furthermore, the capabilities of this feature are to enhance Customer-Business interactions, creating a seamless and efficient environment for engagement between customers and businesses alike. WhatsApp is also working on numerous functions such as quick calling to a favourite person, pinned events, Channels feature, and many more. (Also Read: WhatsApp Introduces Channels Feature Enabling Users To Share Content Through Status Updates)

WhatsApp is gearing up to roll out a new feature for quick calling to a favourite person. This new feature is termed 'favourite contacts,' which allows users to set some of their contacts as favourites so that they can call them quickly on iOS. Also, WhatsApp has introduced a significant update to its Channels feature to boost user engagement and competitiveness in the messaging app market. (Also Read: Google Plans Renaming AI Chatbot Bard To Gemini: Report)

Apart from this, a popular messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature called 'pinned events' that allows members of community groups to conveniently access event information with a single tap. This functionality is designed to serve as a quick reminder of upcoming events within a community.