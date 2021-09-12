WhatsApp Tricks: Now send WhatsApp messages without even typing, know the process

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely used to send and receive messages. But do you know that WhatsApp messages can be sent without even typing them? For this, you have to take the help of advanced voice recognition. This trick works on Android phones.

First, you have to change the settings of the phone and then you can easily send messages on WhatsApp without even typing. This feature is very useful when you do not have access to the phone.

Here’s how to send messages without typing them:

In 2015, Google Assistant launched a feature of sending WhatsApp messages with voice. Meanwhile, Apple Siri introduced this feature in 2016. With this, messages can be sent through a voice from third-party apps.

In order to send messages without typing, go to the setting and then click on your profile photo on the right corner of Google Assistant. Then scroll down to Personal Result and turn on this function.

In order to activate the voice assistant, you have to say Hey Google or OK Google. Then say send a WhatsApp message to and after that take the name of the person you want to message. Google Assistant will ask you what message you want to send.

After that, speak the message you want to convey and send it. With this, you can send WhatsApp messages with the help of Google Assistant without typing.

