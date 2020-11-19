हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp working on new feature, to allow users to mute videos before sending

WhatsApp has also started rolling out advanced wallpaper features to more users.

WhatsApp working on new feature, to allow users to mute videos before sending

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would let users mute their videos before posting those to their friends, a report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, said.

The Facebook-owned company's upcoming feature is on a beta update. "WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.20.207.2," WABetaInfo said.

"After updating to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.207.2, a lot of users are now receiving the activation of Advanced Wallpaper features and Disappearing messages," it added.

WhatsApp has also started rolling out advanced wallpaper features to more users. This feature lets users set a different wallpaper for each chat. You can choose to set one wallpaper for all chats on WhatsApp, or manually select a different one for each chat. 

Earlier this month, WhatsApp launched the much-awaited 'Disappearing Messages' on its platform for both Android and iOS, a feature that lets you automatically delete new messages sent to a chat after seven days when turned on.

In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have the control on the new feature.

When disappearing messages is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days, helping the conversation feel lighter and more private. Once enabled, new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days. The most recent selection controls all messages in the chat.

Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp new features
Next
Story

Amazon adds Hindi support for Alexa on Fire TV
  • 89,58,483Confirmed
  • 1,31,578Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M3S

Zee News Exclusive : Seema Dhaka, Delhi police constable who traced 76 missing kids