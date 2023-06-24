Worried About Google Account Getting Hacked? How To Check Unauthorised Logins

In today’s digital era, technology continues to advance and provide endless possibilities. However, the advancements also come with their own share of drawbacks. As more aspects of our lives become digitised, the concern for security and protection of personal and sensitive information increases. Cyber frauds are occurring frequently across the country, from fraudsters luring people with fake job offers to hacking users' accounts



Given these circumstances, it has become crucial to take action to safeguard our privacy and prevent fraudulent activities. Among the multitude of online services, Google accounts are widely used by thousands of people, serving as gateways to applications such as Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. However, the platform is no longer safe as hackers can now easily access Google accounts to misuse information.



If you also have an active Google account and are concerned about unauthorised access to it, read on to know about it in detail.

Is your Google account safe?

It is very important to identify any sort of unauthorised access to your Google accounts in order to protect personal information. This can be done by monitoring and detecting signs of unfamiliar activity on an account. It is also important to ensure that no such access has been done in the past.



How to check unauthorised access to a Google account?



1. Go to your phone or desktop's Google settings and search for 'Manage your Google account'.



2. Slide to the left side of the screen to find the 'Security' section.



3. Click on the same and scroll down to find the 'Your devices' section and tap on it.



4. Here you will find the 'Manage all devices' option from where you will be able to see the details of all devices that are logged into your Google account.



5. Go through the list and check if any unknown device has logged into your Google account. Remove the account if you find any.

How to secure your Google account?

Apart from checking the unauthorised logins in your account, you can make your Google accounts more secure by adding a strong password and also enable the 2-Step Verification feature.



You can also mark your device as trusted on your account. With this, only trusted computers and mobile phones can be used to sign in the Google accounts without a verification code.