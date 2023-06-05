topStoriesenglish2617961
NewsTechnology
YOUTUBE ACCOUNTS

YouTube Accounts Of Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Abdu Rozik Under Cyberattack

The channel, which has over 4 million subscribers, has no content on its page now. Tanmay has claimed the two-factor authentication was breached in his case.

Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:09 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

YouTube Accounts Of Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Abdu Rozik Under Cyberattack

New Delhi: The accounts of popular YouTubers Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Abdu Rozik have come under cyberattack. Tanmay, whose Gmail account too was hacked, features US automotive company Tesla's picture on his YouTube page, the channel even live-streamed the company's event. His channel still had 473 videos.

The channel, which has over 4 million subscribers, has no content on its page now. Tanmay has claimed the two-factor authentication was breached in his case.

Similarly, Aishwarya Mohanraj's channel which has more than 70,000 subscribers features Tesla's picture with 2 live streams of a Tesla event.

Given Elon Musk's online popularity, hackers have impersonated him in the past to perpetrate various types of scams. Even posing as a business account of Musk-owned Tesla isn't entirely new. The live streams being run by these hackers carry superimposed messages that aggressively nudge users to scan a QR code on the screen.

Abdu, who has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube also faced the attack from hackers. His channel too has been flooded with videos of tutorials on crack software.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?