YouTube Rolls Out New Channel Pages On Its TV App For Creators

New Delhi: YouTube, which is owned by Google, has rolled out a new channel pages on its TV app for creators. The aim is to make the user experience better and ensure that content is easily accessible to larger screens.

Let's have a quick look on the key improvements

Modern Layout:

The layout has been updated to give it a more contemporary feel. This means when you browse through channels, everything looks more up-to-date and visually appealing.

Improved Action Buttons:

Action buttons have been enhanced to make it easier for you to interact with content. Whether you want to like a video, comment, or share it, the buttons are now more intuitive.

Mix of Video Content:

You'll now have the ability to enjoy a variety of video content seamlessly. This means you can switch between different types of videos without any hassle.

YouTube announced these changes in a video dedicated to creators' pages. The main focus is on providing a more immersive layout and making it simpler for you to subscribe to your favorite channels. (Also Read: Noise Buds N1 True Wireless Earbuds Launched In India at Rs 899; Check Features)

Why the change? Well, YouTube shared some interesting data. It turns out that top creators who get most of their views from TVs have seen a whopping 400 per cent increase in the last three years. That's a lot of growth!

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, in a blog post said that "Viewers nowadays want everything in one place, whether it's a live sports game, educational content from Khan Academy, or makeup tutorials from NikkieTutorials. And they're enjoying YouTube just like they would traditional TV shows – on the biggest screen at home, surrounded by friends and family."

According to the company, views of YouTube Shorts on connected TVs have increased by over 100 per cent from January to September 2023. The company also noted that viewers globally now watch more than 1 billion hours on average of YouTube content on their TVs every day.

Nielsen, the global leader in insights, data and analytics, has crowned YouTube as the number-one streaming platform in the US by watch time for one full year. (Also Read: Nothing Phone (2a) Will Be Made In India, Says CEO Carl Pei Ahead Of Official Launch)

The company faces competition not only from traditional TV networks and streaming giants like Netflix when it comes to television, but also from emerging platforms such as TikTok, which introduced its own TV application in late 2021. (With Inputs From IANS)