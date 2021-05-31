After Abhijeet Sawant, Sunidhi Chauhan opens up on her biggest problem with 'Indian Idol'

New Delhi: After Kishore Kumar son Amit Kumar's and Abijeet Sawant's controversial comments on the show 'Indian Idol', singer Sunidhi Chauhan has come forward with her own criticism and disatisfaction with the singing reality TV show in an interview with a leading daily.

The singer and former judge of the 5th and 6th season of the reality show told ETimes that all the judges were asked to mandatorily praise the contestants regardless of how they really feel about their performance. This format didn't sit well with Chauhan and that's why she chose to stray away from the popular show.

She told ETimes, "Not exactly this ki sabko karna hai but yes, we all were told to praise. That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn't go on. I couldn't do what they wanted and I had to part ways. Hence, today, I am not judging any reality show."

According to her this praising tactic is to seek more attention and hold the audiences' interest; she said, "I think it is done to seek attention. I think it is required to be done to hold your audience. Guess it works."

Sunidhi futher revealed that in previous seasons of 'Indian Idol', other singing shows such as 'Dil Hai Hindustani' and 'The Voice', she had the freedom to speak her mind and give the contestants constructive criticism instead of false praises.

"I did 'Dil Hai Hindustani', 'The Voice' and 'Indian Idol'. I could speak the truth then. Even today i would like to say what I genuinely feel. It's up to them whether they want to have me or not," she added.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan was the judge in Season 5 and Season 6 of Indian Idol and later went on to judge the shows 'The Voice' and 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2' in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Currently, Indian Idol 12 is hosted by Aditya Narayan. It has been shifted to Daman amid the deadly novel Coronavirus pandemic as the shooting of films and TV shows have been stalled at present. The show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani.