Big shoes to fill: Tushar Dalvi on playing Sai Baba in TV show

Mumbai: Actor Tushar Dalvi will be soon seen playing Sai Baba -- a role that was earlier essayed by Abeer Soofi -- in the show "Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi". He says he has big shoes to fill as Abeer has created a benchmark.

"When this role came to me, I was thrilled to know that the makers believe that I would be able to do justice to such an iconic character. Though I know I have big shoes to fill as Abeer has created a benchmark, I would like to request the viewers to accept me with open arms as they accepted Abeer," said Tushar.

 

