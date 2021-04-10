Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik opens up on cheating and heartbreaks

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has her kitty full with the TV show 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and several music videos. She recently collaborated with singer Asees Kaur for a song titled 'Galat'.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rubina discussed about their latest track 'Galat' and spilt the beans on her love life.

Since the music video of the song 'Galat' revolves around being cheated in love, Rubina was asked if she had experienced the same.

Rubina replied, "I would not say cheated but yes, I have had my heartbreak, so yeah."

The 33-year-old revealed that albeit painful, she emerged a stronger person after the emotional ordeal. She said, "It's a long painful story but I have overcome it and I have emerged even more stronger"

The 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress also spoke about how life changed for her after Bigg Boss 14.

She told Pinkvilla, "I have gotten to introduce myself to the virtual world of social media which is so powerful and I have kind of experienced that first hand after coming out of Bigg Boss house and realised that this is humungous and how the avenues for me have changed immediately after stepping out. All the struggles and turmoils inside the house were worth enduring".

On the work front, Rubina is back on the TV show 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. The show made her a household name and after a brief hiatus, the actress has made her grand comeback to the same show.