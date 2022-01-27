हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rakhi sawant

Bigg Boss 15 Day 116 written update: Rakhi Sawant EVICTED after getting lowest score in task

In the BB Hotel task, Nishant Bhat got the highest score with Karan Kundrra in the second position.

Bigg Boss 15 Day 116 written update: Rakhi Sawant EVICTED after getting lowest score in task
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant was evicted from the reality show just before the finale. The actor who is popular for featuring on Bigg Boss again couldn't get her hands on the trophy and had to leave the show after reaching quite far in it. 

Rakhi was evicted after she got the lowest scores in the BB Hotel task which was scored by audiences. Shamita had gotten the second-lowest score in the task. 

During the task, Rakhi had tried to entertain the audience by dressing up as a ghost, as a mother-in-law to Tejasswi Prakash. But she couldn't get enough scores from audiences.

Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat got the highest scores in the task. Tejasswi was in the third position. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Karan and Tejasswi were dancing together, singing for each other and giving each other massages to entertain the audience during the task. The audiences really seemed to be enjoying their chemistry in person.

Shamita also cooked for Rashami and Nishant and danced for them as part of the task.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Pratik showed off his abs and performed push-ups for audiences to impress them.

In the end, the contestants bid goodbye to Rakhi and wished her all the best for her life outside Bigg Boss and told her that they were lucky to be in a season with her.

Back in the house, Shamita was heard telling Nishant that she doesn't feel like talking to Tejasswi at all. She said that she doesn't want to see her face or Karan's face outside the show. 

She said, however, she wants to meet Pratik and Nishant and they have no choice in the matter. Nishant joked that he'll meet Shamita but not Pratik.

