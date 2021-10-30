Bigg Boss 15 Day 29 written update: Salman Khan calls Shamita Shetty 'rani', actress gets offended!

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty featured on the show making the episode pure fun. The duo had appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'.

At the beginning of the episode, the housemates were asked to list down complaints they had with each other. When host Salman Khan asked Pratik Sehajpal about his complaints against another housemate, the latter said that he was confused by Karan Kundrra's behaviour.

He said that even though Karan Kundrra had expressed positive feelings towards him, in his behaviour, he always criticised Pratik.

This, Pratik said, had hurt his feelings and left him confused. Then, Umar Riaz stood up and told Salman Khan about his complaints with Shamita Shetty. Umar said that Shamita had accused him of stealing food and told him not to beg for food. Shamita then contested his statement and said that he had misinterpreted her actions.

Salman then moved on to give his opinions on the two ranis of the house - Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. He said that these two ladies rule over all of the men in the house as they blindly follow their orders.

Khan also confronted Tejasswi for acting biased against Pratik in the captaincy task but Tejasswi wasn't ready to agree with his point of view.

Out of nowhere, we saw Shamita asking Salman why he called her 'sophisticated' and queen of Buckingham palace. She said that she didn't want to be portrayed as fancy and asked Salman what she can do to appear less sophisticated.

Salman told her that sophistication isn't a bad trait to have and she should be glad for appearing dignified. But Shamita got more agitated and asked why everyone was bitching about her behind her back but acting nicely in front of her.

She sighed and said that everyone thought she was biased no matter what she did. Only when Salman told her that her mini-breakdown would be aired on television, did she compose herself and became calm.

The housemates performed another task of sticking stickers on the people who they hate and who they thought were 'nikamas'. The most shocking answer was of Karan Kundrra who said that he hated his longtime friend Nishant Bhat during the task.

Later, Katrina Kaif entered the show in a pastel blue saree with Rohit Shetty. The duo played a confession game with Salman Khan where they punished the actor for his crimes. For instance, Katrina jokingly accused Salman Khan of arriving late to set every time and he accepted his accusation, paying for it by singing a song for the actress.

Katrina had also claimed that Salman never followed the choreographer's steps and that he always had a serious face during shoots. Salman graciously agreed to all of her accusations and served his punishments.

Coming back to the housemates, Salman Khan proceeded to announce the person who would watch 'Sooryavanshi' in theatres aka get evicted from the house. He teased the housemates by announcing Vishal Kotian's name but then said that the announcement will be made on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Who do you think will leave the Bigg Boss 15 house?