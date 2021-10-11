Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer captured kissing, fans say 'fastest affair of BB history' - Watch

New Delhi: In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 promo, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer were seen getting intimate and close day by day. The two lovebirds were even seen sharing a kiss multiple times in the house indicating romance brewing between them.

In the video, the two were seen kissing all around the house and hugging. However, it was unclear if it was a steamy lip-lock or a friendly cheek kiss. Nonetheless, fans were surprised to see them get so close within the first week of the reality show.

In the caption of the romantic video, the makers wrote, "#BB15 ke jungle ke love birds ke beech badh rahi hain nazdeekiyan. Aapka kya khayaal hain inke baare mein?".

Take a look at the video:

While one fan said, "Fastest affair of BB history", another commented, "Please don't show such things we watch it with family it gets really awkward."

On the first Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday, host Salman Khan also commented on their relationship and said that they've begun dating even before stepping into the Bigg Boss 15 house which left the audience in splits.

In the first week of the show, Sahil Shroff was eliminated. Now, there are 15 contestants in the game including 3 contestants (Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal) from the Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT.