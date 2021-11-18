Bigg Boss 15: Is Karan Kundrra going to win without much opposition?

This year is different than the previous seasons of Bigg Boss for a simple reason that the contestants are actually going beyond their limits since day 1. In due course of time, contestants such as Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, have made a name for themselves, but none of them actually has any public image that can lead them to win!

Now, this situation makes one thing clear that actors or celebrity contestants would win on the basis of their pre-show image, where Kundrra fares better than others.

There might be some funny moments involving Prakash, but overall she hasn’t come out of her bubbly bubble. Sehajpal and Bhat have also gained new followers but knowingly or unknowingly they’re all reacting to what Kundrra does or says, which again brings Kundrra to the foreground.

READ | Karan Kundrra DATING former co-star Yogita Bihani?

Kundrra has also gone through a successful transition during the show. Thanks to his much-publicised break-up rumours, he had a kind of bad boy image, but the way he has conducted himself so far, presents him in an entirely new light. He has gained a sizeable fan following for not stoking any controversy but still speaking his mind on certain matters.

His charm goes beyond chivalry as he gets a hang of the situation before jumping to a conclusion, unlike others who take a nosedive in front of the cameras. In short, he understands the difference between real and reel and milks this to optimum.

This might not be an easy road to win for Kundrra, but so far, he is definitely ahead in the race.

Live TV