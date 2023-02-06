Bigg Boss 16 Day 129 updates: Nimrit Kaur Gets Evicted, Audience Taunts Shalin Over Tina Datta, Chicken

NEW DELHI: The episode started with Shalin and Priyanka having a conversation about Tina and her best friend 'monkey'. Morning Bigg Boss anthem played and housemates started dancing on the tunes. Nimrit and Shiv were sleeping inside Mahim's house and Bigg Boss rang the alarm. Archana taunts Nimrit for sleeping saying 'Jaagte Raho' and latter gets irritated. Nimrit says she has been getting irritated seeing Shalin. Shiv says that Shalin has lately been mending ties with Priyanka and Archana.

Bigg Boss surprises contestants with a live audience inside the house. He announces that the nominations will be done by the audience today. The contestants will fight for top 5 today.

Archana gives a speech to the audience to convince everyone to vote for her.

While giving speech to the audience, Nimrit goes all emotional and tries to convince everyone to vote for her.

As Shiv tries to convince everyone to vote for him, the audience couldn't stop hooting for him. This makes Shiv filled with joy.

MC Stan starts with his signatory dialogue, he keeps the speech real and filled with wit.

As Shalin starts with his speech, audience starts taunting him for his chicken issues and they start asking him about Tina.

Nimrit calls Archana fake and promises the audience that the show is not at all scripted. Just because of a few contestant like Archana and Shalin, it is portrayed to be a fake show.

Shiv and Nimrit perform infront of the audience to impress them.

Archana and Shalin dance to impress the audience and they couldn't stop hooting for them. But in the end, Shalin and Archana both trip while dancing.

MC Stan raps like a king and steals the show.

Nimrit gets eliminated from the show at the end.

With the latest elimination in the house, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin BHanot and MC Stan reach the top 5.