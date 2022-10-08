Bigg Boss 16, Day 7 Updates: Salman, Rashmika have fun with contestants; everyone goes against Archana! Deets inside

It's the first Saturday, Day 7 at 'Bigg Boss 16' and contestants are nervous as today the first elimination will also happen. Today, Salman Khan hosted the show from the stage with 'Goodbye' stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. Contestants had a blast while dancing, talking and playing games with the guests.

Rashmika, Neena and Salman had a fun chat during the show and fans were highly entertained. Rashmika taught Bhaijaan the 'Saami Saami' step, a little bit of Telugu and Neena Gupta proposed the idea of a film with him. Salman even complimented the actress that she is anything but old.

As the first task of the day, contestants were to tell who they think is Hit and who is Flop amongst the gharwalas. The most flop person was Ankit and well, even there is no need to explain the reason, is it? The hit contestant was given a garland but the flop one got a lot of foam on their face.

Contestants faced 'Saam Daam Dand Bhed' today in the episodes. Shalin danced to win some chicken, Archana tried to get MC Stan's shoes for some extra food. Manya gave the 'footage' sashes to the contestants and got slammed by Salman for being diplomatic.

Things even heated a bit between Sajid and Abdu as the filmmaker called Abdu a flop, Abdu then as an act of revenge took his name when asked who should not be a captain. For the next round of captaincy, a little game was played and Gori Nagori lost in it.

Salman finally answered the question of elimination and NO ONE got evicted as this is just the first week but the actor-host warned the contestants to up their games as fans are getting a little low on this year's Bigg Boss.

After Salman wrapped up the 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar,' again Tina and Shalin got into a heated argument over the 'friendship!' Shalin lost his cool and fought with Sumbul as well. The younger actress didn't take it to her heart and stayed loyal to Shalin and tried to solve the issue. Shalin on the other hand removed Tina from his 'list of friends in the house.'

Abdu lightened everybody's mood with his cute banter! It didn't help much though.

Priyanka can be seen giving a long lecture to Ankit on how to play the game himself and not being on her back anymore. She even pointed out a few old rifts that had happened due to his behaviour.

Tina burst at Gautam for not being there for her. She seems pretty pissed at her 'team' as she even took Nimrat's name and complained that even she was not there when Tina needed her. Sumbul here was quite, as usual! Tina is super pissed and is having trust issues with Shalin, Gautam and Nimrat.

Tina also tried to clear the air on her equation with Sreejita where Soundarya tries to listen to her out and explain to her that not all the rifts are two-sided!

Shalin and Gautam try to patch things up with Tina and end up creating a further mess. Tina seems insecure about her position in Shalin and Gautam's life as now she is having problems with whoever is spending time with them, even Sumbul. On the other hand, Tina now teams up with Soundarya and bitches about Nimrat and others.

The kitchen today was a big mess and the reason was without a doubt Archana as she was unable to manage it all. She didn't make rice for anyone, chapatis were less and many contestants ended up having less or no food at all. Nimrat being unwell asked Archana to deal with things herself and oh boy, was that a bad decision!

Archana ended up screaming at everyone, fighting everyone for food and all this made Nimrat very upset. She started shouting at the contestants for being inhuman and cried a lot after that. A lot of rifts were created just for the food, dinner and it all looked very ugly. Nimrat even accused Priyanka of influencing Archana for NOT doing her work, we all know how that must have ended.

Abdu makes fun of Archana and her high-pitched voice! Stan calls Sumbul a 'BOY...'

The episode ends with Archana crying over the burden of making food for everyone. Abdu then lightens the mood by complimenting her for tonight's dinner.

Tomorrow, at 9:30, in place of Salman Khan, Shekhar Suman will host the show and remove the masks of all the contestants. Keep watching this space for more updates.