topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Kajol and Revathi join Salman Khan in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Director Revathi and Salman take a trip down memory lane as they recreate their hit song 'Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya'.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 05:31 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Salman recreates a scene with Kajol from their hit film 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' as they play a game of staring.
  • It will be fun to see who bests whom. A game of 'Whisper Challenge' with the star guests will leave the audience in splits.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Kajol and Revathi join Salman Khan in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode 'Bigg Boss 16' film 'Salaam Venky', Kajol Devgan and director Revathi grace the 'Weekned Ka Vaar'.

Salman recreates a scene with Kajol from their hit film 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' as they play a game of staring. It will be fun to see who bests whom. A game of 'Whisper Challenge' with the star guests will leave the audience in splits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Director Revathi and Salman take a trip down memory lane as they recreate their hit song 'Sathiya Tune Kya Kiya'.

In yesterday's episode, Salman revealed that the real reason why Fahmaan Khan entered the house was to promote his new show 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii'.

He comes out of the house and with his co-star, Kritika Singh Yadav arrives on the 'vaar' stage and re-enacts a fun scene with the leads of the show.

Fahmaan presents a situation where Salmaan is the prospective groom who visits his bride-to-be (Kritika) with his crooked uncle enacted by Fahmaan.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka VaarSalaam VenkyKajolSalman KhanRevathi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?