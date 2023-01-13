topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan comes out as 'minimum guarantee' ends, Abdu Rozik exits show!

Bigg Boss 16 Evictions, News Update: Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and MC Stan are still in the house.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 01:51 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan comes out as 'minimum guarantee' ends, Abdu Rozik exits show!

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Khan will be seen coming out of the 'Bigg Boss 16' show as his "minimum guarantee" is over, and the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik too makes an exit. According to a source close to IANS, Abdu has made an exit from the show. However, other details are still under the wraps.

Sajid's news was shared by the Twitter page of 'The Khabri', which gives daily exclusive stories on the contestants and the 'Bigg Boss' show.

A tweet from Khabri read: "Confirmed! #BiggBoss16 #SajidKhan is also coming out of the house today, MG (minimum guarantee) expired today.

Others who are still in the house are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and MC Stan.

 

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Sajid KhanSajid Khan eliminatedBB 16Abdu RozikSalman Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?