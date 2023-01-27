Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar Updates: Anil Kapoor, Mika Singh Grace the BB House with host and dost Farah Khan

New Delhi: It’s time for reality checks to be doled out in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’, which captures the competitive spirit of the contestants as they count the days to the finale. Hosted by celebrated and award-winning filmmaker Farah Khan, the vaar is edgy and entertaining as it is graced by Anil Kapoor, who awaits the streaming of his upcoming series ‘The Night Manager’.

The superstar seems delighted to see Archana, who has added yet another feather to her cap by turning a shayara in the coveted house. ‘The Night Manager’ star requests Archana to recite a sher for him with closed eyes and as she launches into her recital, he surprises her with a hug at Farah's behest. He then assigns a task to the housemates to cite the name of the one contestant, who's a manager and whom they are managing. It will be interesting to watch the mentions that crop up in this task and the reasons that are given. What goes down as a jhakaas highlight is an unmissable face-off between MC Stan and Anil Kapoor, who compete over who nails the Indian ghetto.

All the housemates attend a task and try to explain who are the king, queen, joker and ace of the house. The discussion leads to an unnecessary argument and creates chaos.



Amid all the drama, Mika Singh arrives as a guest and brings the house down with his music and unique brand of entertainment. He conducts a fun task that involves contestants giving each other a zor ka jhatka (an electric shock) while citing a reality check they need.

The episode ended on a heated note as Farah Khan starts to grill Tina Datta, who asusual denies it all. Tomorrow, it will be interesting to watch who gets schools and who gets evicted. Also, many more guests will come and join the housemates tomorrow so, stay tuned.



