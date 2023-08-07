Bigg Boss OTT 2 Updates: Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve Become Next Finalists Of Salman Khan's Show

New Delhi: The episode begins with housemates waking up to a great energetic song as they celebrate being the top 6. Jiya Shankar is happy that she has gotten into the top 6 while Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt miss Jad Hadid. Manisha Rani flirts with Elvish Yadav who tells her that he will curse her.

Abhishek Malhan jokingly intervenes while Elvish says that he himself is the curse. Manisha smiles saying that if he is the curse, then she will be happy to be cursed. Abhishek makes Bebika exercise in the garden. Pooja Bhatt rebukes Jiya for changing her friends and not being true in the game. Manisha continues flirting with Elvish while talking to him about her views on the housemates. Bebika and Abhishek continue joking comparing the housemates to cartoons.

Manisha, Jiya, and Elvish joke that Abhishek is possessive about Bebika and likes her which is why he is making her fit. Bebika and Manisha get ready in the bathroom area where Bebika asks her how she finds friendship with Jiya Shankar. Manisha reveals that she does not get a proper vibe from Jiya but understands that Jiya is talking to them because of her friendship with Abhishek. Bebika tells her that Abhishek too didn't find a vibe with Jiya but is friends with her since she was his friend from the start.



Bigg Boss announces the nomination task and invites housemates one by one to 'Room of Truth'. When called, one housemate will go into the room of truth and sit on the chair as they will speak about the harsh truths of other housemates.

Meanwhile, the other contestant will count the time on their own guessing the time of twenty minutes after which they have to go inside the room and bang the gong to end their round.

In the first round, Bebika goes inside the room of truth and starts speaking about Pooja while the other housemates start talking to Pooja and chanting the wrong number to make her get off track from her mental time ticking.

Jiya goes inside in the next round while Bebika sits on Abhisek to distract him from counting.

Manisha goes inside next and Pooja and Jiya try to distract Elvish. She also claims that Elvish has not been expressing his love for Manisha as he fears that his father will disown him from his ancestral property.

At the end of the task, Bigg Boss announces that Pooja and Bebika are saved and have become next two finalists, along with Abhishek Malhan.

Elvish tells Manisha that he doubts about the Bigg Boss decision. BB then interrupts his and Manisha's discussions and asks Elvish if he wants to check the live footage.

Elvish confronts Manisha in the kitchen area and asks her what she wants from him. He tells her he is in a relationship with someone outside and cannot give her anything apart from pure friendship. The two get into hilarious discussion.