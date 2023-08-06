Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Avinash Sachdev And Jad Hadid Evicted Just Ahead Of Finale

New Delhi: The show commenced with an enthusiastic display of the exquisite trophy of the season. After revealing the trophy and generating excitement among the housemates, Salman Khan requested Abhishek, Manisha, Avinash, and Bebika to present their winning speech.

In lieu of the Friendship's day, Salman Khan asked housemates to give a friendship band to the contestants they want to be friends with and shred the picture of the contestant they wish to not see outside the house. While, Avinash, Bebika and Jad gave friendship bands to Pooja, Bebika's picture got shredded the most number of times.

Adding more fun to the night, Rapper Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma, Sahil Vaid, and Sahil Khattar then shared the stage with Salman Khan. The 'Bajao' team engaged in a fun task with the contestants, where the housemates had to face the 'thappad' as they revealed the bitter facts about each other.



During the week leading up to the finale, Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev were eliminated from the house. As the competition intensified, the remaining participants will have to step up their game to secure a spot in the coveted finale and ultimately vie for the title of Bigg Boss OTT winner. The eviction of these two popular contestants has surely added more drama and suspense to the show. For more thrilling revelations and unexpected twists in the Bigg Boss House, keep on watching.